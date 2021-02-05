McGinn scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

McGinn struck for his second goal of the year at 5:25 of the third period, tying the game at 4-4. The 27-year-old winger has just the two goals to go with 14 shots and 11 hits in eight contests this season. He's taken on a first-line role alongside Sebastian Aho, but head coach Rod Brind'Amour could shuffle McGinn out of that assignment at any point in time in favor of a more natural scorer like Teuvo Teravainen.