McGinn scored a goal on three shots through 10:17 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Florida.

The 23-year-old winger has recorded two goals, six points and 17 shots while averaging just 11:48 of ice time through 12 games this season. Additionally, McGinn projects to remain in a bottom-six role, so there aren't many fantasy settings where he's a serviceable asset.

