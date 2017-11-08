Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Scores in win over Cats
McGinn scored a goal on three shots through 10:17 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Florida.
The 23-year-old winger has recorded two goals, six points and 17 shots while averaging just 11:48 of ice time through 12 games this season. Additionally, McGinn projects to remain in a bottom-six role, so there aren't many fantasy settings where he's a serviceable asset.
