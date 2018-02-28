McGinn scored a power-play goal but went minus-3 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

McGinn doesn't typically see a lot of time with the man advantage (averaging just 0:23 to date), but he's been fairly productive when called upon this season, as three of his 22 points have come with the extra attacker. Looking ahead, with McGinn could see a larger power-play role over the next few games until Jordan Staal (personal) returns to the lineup.