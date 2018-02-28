Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Scores power-play goal in OT loss to Bruins
McGinn scored a power-play goal but went minus-3 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.
McGinn doesn't typically see a lot of time with the man advantage (averaging just 0:23 to date), but he's been fairly productive when called upon this season, as three of his 22 points have come with the extra attacker. Looking ahead, with McGinn could see a larger power-play role over the next few games until Jordan Staal (personal) returns to the lineup.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Powers victory with two goals•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Showing improved stats this season•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Pointless slide to close out 2017•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Fails to contribute in OT loss to Panthers•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Three-game, four-goal streak•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Scores in win over Cats•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...