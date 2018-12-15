McGinn skated a season-low 9:57 in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals, and was held off the scoresheet for the seventh consecutive game.

McGinn had a reasonably productive month of November with a goal and five assists in 12 games, but otherwise has not moved the fantasy needle this season. He was skating primarily on the fourth line with Clark Bishop and Janne Kuokkanen against the Caps on Friday.