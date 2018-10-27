McGinn scored a goal in regulation -- his first point of the season -- followed by the shootout winner in Friday's 4-3 victory over the Sharks.

True, McGinn plays a bottom-six role for the Canes, which limits his fantasy value. However, he does see a bit more ice time than your average checking-line player, as he will often split his time between both the third and fourth lines (as he did Friday, skating a respectable 15:44). He's also firing the puck with abandon right now -- nine times in the past two games -- which may be a sign of good things to come. McGinn makes for a good buy-low candidate in deeper formats right now.