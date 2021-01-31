McGinn played his second straight game on the first line with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Although he failed to crack the scoresheet for the fifth straight game, this is a great opportunity for McGinn to play with the Canes' top two players. Normally a third-line checker, McGinn was averaging roughly 13 minutes in ice time over his first three games, but played a whopping 20:26 with two shots on goal Saturday. With Teuvo Teravainen currently out with an undisclosed injury, McGinn makes for a nice pickup in daily formats, but be prepared to drop him quickly as soon as Teravainen returns.