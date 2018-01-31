McGinn fired four shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Senators, but failed to register a point for the fourth consecutive game.

McGinn's season got off to a great start with 12 points in his first 22 games, but he's been very quiet since then, currently 6-for-27 since the beginning of December. Still, there's lots to like about McGinn's season thus far -- his 18 points are already a career high, his plus-minus rating currently sits at +1 (an improvement over last year's minus-11), he's shooting the puck more (1.7 SOG per game), and seeing more ice time (career-best 13:47 TOI). Crikey, he's even recorded two points on the power play, which is rare for a fourth-line player. Overall, McGinn doesn't boast a whole lot of fantasy value yet, but he's improving. He could be worth a speculative late-round add in your fantasy draft next season.