McGinn (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Panthers, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
The Hurricanes have yet to release a timetable for McGinn's return, but he'll miss at least one contest with the upper-body injury he suffered during Sunday's game versus the Stars. The 27-year-old winger has notched eight goals and 13 points in 37 games this season.
