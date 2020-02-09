Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Slings helper in shootout win
McGinn notched an assist and a team-high six hits in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.
McGinn now has points in three of his last five outings. The 26-year-old winger is up to 13 points, 81 shots and 64 hits through 55 games this season. Outside of deeper formats, it's unlikely McGinn produces enough to make an impact in fantasy.
