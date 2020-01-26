McGinn has just a single assist through 10 games so far in January.

Now with just 10 points in 50 games, McGinn will be hard-pressed to match the 26 points he posted last season. However, one glimmer of hope could be the recent return of Justin Williams, who rejoined the team just prior to the All-Star break and is currently skating alongside McGinn on the fourth line. Williams scored a pair of goals in just his second game back, so this could bode well for McGinn's own production going forward. For anyone who owns McGinn in a very deep fantasy format, this is a situation worth monitoring.