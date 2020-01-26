Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Slumping production on fourth line
McGinn has just a single assist through 10 games so far in January.
Now with just 10 points in 50 games, McGinn will be hard-pressed to match the 26 points he posted last season. However, one glimmer of hope could be the recent return of Justin Williams, who rejoined the team just prior to the All-Star break and is currently skating alongside McGinn on the fourth line. Williams scored a pair of goals in just his second game back, so this could bode well for McGinn's own production going forward. For anyone who owns McGinn in a very deep fantasy format, this is a situation worth monitoring.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Helping hand in win•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Rare goal in win over Flames•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Struggling in checking-line role•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: On ice for warmups•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Game-time call•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Notches shortie in Friday romp•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.