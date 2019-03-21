McGinn broke out of a six-game pointless streak with his ninth goal of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins.

McGinn has run very hot and cold this season. He had a nice run of 12 points in 17 games going between Jan. 3 and Feb. 8, but in the 17 games since then, he's notched just three points. The trouble is, his chances to contribute offensively are very limited now that he's skating on the Canes' fourth line -- he saw ice time of just 8:53 against the Pens, his lowest TOI of the season.