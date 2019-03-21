Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Snaps scoring slump
McGinn broke out of a six-game pointless streak with his ninth goal of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins.
McGinn has run very hot and cold this season. He had a nice run of 12 points in 17 games going between Jan. 3 and Feb. 8, but in the 17 games since then, he's notched just three points. The trouble is, his chances to contribute offensively are very limited now that he's skating on the Canes' fourth line -- he saw ice time of just 8:53 against the Pens, his lowest TOI of the season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Closing in on double-digit goals•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Takes full advantage of empty net•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Records helper in Tuesday's OT loss•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Heating up after quiet December•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Scoring drought continues•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Quietly picking up steam•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...