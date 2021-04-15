Coach Rod Brind'Amour is hopeful McGinn (upper body) will be able to return sometime in April, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

McGinn's return obviously isn't imminent, but it sounds like he should at least be able to get a few games in before postseason play gets underway. Either way, the 27-year-old winger has only picked up eight goals and 13 points in 37 games this season, so most fantasy managers won't need to keep tabs on his availability.