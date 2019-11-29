Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Struggling in checking-line role
McGinn has just six points through 25 games this season.
After taking a significant step forward with his first 30-point campaign two seasons ago, McGinn's development appears to have stalled. He is now averaging just 13:19 in ice time (a full minute lower than last season) and is playing primarily in a checking role on the Canes' fourth line. He should not be in anyone's fantasy lineup right now.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.