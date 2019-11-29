Play

McGinn has just six points through 25 games this season.

After taking a significant step forward with his first 30-point campaign two seasons ago, McGinn's development appears to have stalled. He is now averaging just 13:19 in ice time (a full minute lower than last season) and is playing primarily in a checking role on the Canes' fourth line. He should not be in anyone's fantasy lineup right now.

More News
Our Latest Stories