McGinn was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets, giving him just two points in his last 14 games.

Was McGinn's February hot streak (seven goals and 11 points in 11 games) too good to last? Sadly, it's beginning to look that way. Keep in mind, one of the keys to McGinn's recent success was his elevated spot in the lineup -- at one point, he was playing on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. Currently, however, he's playing on the third line with Jordan Martinook and Warren Foegele, where the scoring opportunities just aren't as plentiful. Bottom line, McGinn clearly should not be one of your fantasy starters right now.