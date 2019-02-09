McGinn recorded a goal and an assist with the empty net in Friday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

After Henrik Lundqvist vacated his post, the bottom-six winger set up a goal by Andrei Svechnikov and scored himself with 29 seconds remaining in the contest. McGinn now has at least one point in three straight games -- all on the road -- and he'll look to carry the positive momentum into Sunday's clash with host New Jersey.