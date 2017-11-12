Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Three-game, four-goal streak
McGinn scored two goals in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
The goals stretch his current goal streak to three games and four goals. This sniping is out of character for McGinn, who had only delivered 10 goals in 78 games over the previous two seasons. Now, he has five in 14 games. Opportunity won't knock forever. Use McGinn until his game dries up.
