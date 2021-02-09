McGinn scored a goal on three shots Monday in a 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

McGinn dove to swipe the puck into an open net on his backhand, pulling the Hurricanes even at 2-2 with 7:14 left in the second period. It was the third consecutive game with a goal for the 26-year-old, and his fourth tally in the last five contests. McGinn scored just seven goals in 68 games all of last season.