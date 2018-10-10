Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Zero points through four games
McGinn was held scoreless for the fourth consecutive game in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.
The lowly Canes are off to a surprising 3-0-1 start, averaging better than four goals a game, but McGinn has played no part in the team's offensive resurgence. After scoring a career-high 30 points last season, McGinn is currently skating on the Canes' fourth line, having been surpassed on the depth chart by newcomers Warren Foegele and Michael Ferland. He's still averaging better than 14 minutes in ice time per game, but he's only had one shot on goal in the past three games. Needless to say, McGinn is not worthy of much fantasy attention at the present time.
