Jones signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Carolina on Thursday, according to PuckPedia.

Jones had four goals, 16 points, 40 PIM, 116 hits and 118 blocks in 73 contests with Chicago last season. He became an unrestricted free agent after the Blackhawks declined to extend him a qualifying offer. Jones should be in the mix to serve as the Hurricanes' seventh defenseman.