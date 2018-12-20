Booth was assigned to the ECHL's Reading Royals on Wednesday.

After Scott Darling was demoted to AHL Charlotte last week, the Checkers suddenly had a surplus of goaltenders on the roster, so they decided to give the 21-year-old Booth an opportunity to get more playing time with their ECHL affiliate. Booth had been playing well this year with the Checkers, posting a 4-1-0 record along with a 1.89 GAA and .924 save percentage, but he's still too far down the Canes' depth chart to be worthy of any fantasy attention right now.