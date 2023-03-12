De Haan recorded two hits and a shot on goal in 14:13 of ice time Saturday against the Golden Knights, his second game back in the lineup following a three-game stint as a healthy scratch.

Fantasy owners can expect de Haan to spend more time watching from the press box following the Canes' acquistion of Shayne Gostisbehere at the trade deadline. De Haan will essentially be battling Dylan Coghlan and Jalent Chatfield (upper body) for a spot on the third defensive pairing down the stretch. Either way, de Haan still doesn't warrant much fantasy attention with just 12 points in 52 games this season.