De Haan scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

De Haan benefited from the Hurricanes' pressure in the first period, as they were able to get multiple shots off in short order. His tally made it 2-0, but the Flames rallied back after that. The 31-year-old defenseman hasn't exceeded the 15-point mark in the last five years, so he shouldn't be countered on for offense. He has four shots on net, seven hits, four PIM and three blocked shots in four appearances this year as a third-pairing option.