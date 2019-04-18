De Haan (upper body) is not expected to play Thursday for Game 4 against the Capitals, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

While de Haan received medical clearance to resume playing Wednesday, the Hurricanes have not issued any other reports that would signal the defenseman's imminent return. Carolina is down 2-1 in the series, and de Haan should instead be focusing on his conditioning after missing six straight contests.