Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Focusing on defensive game
De Haan registered four hits, a blocked shot and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Sabres, but failed to register a point for the 10th time in the last 11 games.
Skating on the Canes' second line opposite Justin Faulk, de Haan plays more of a stay-at-home role, allowing Faulk to jump into the rush. As such, he's not usually in a strong position to contribute offensively most nights. De Haan's career high of 25 points came last season with the Islanders, and he will need a very strong showing in the second half if he wants to hit that mark again. Don't bet on it.
