De Haan (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest against the Bruins, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

De Haan's absence could come to an end after two games in the press box, though word on his status likely won't come down until pregame warmups. Even if he can go, the defenseman's return shouldn't move the needle much in the vast majority of leagues considering he's totaled just 12 points through 63 games this season.