Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Game-time decision
De Haan (eye) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the Lightning, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
We'll see whether de Haan takes warmups as the strong indication of his availability. The 27-year-old defenseman has played a large role in helping the Hurricanes maintain a shots-allowed value of 28.6 -- good for second in the league.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Still recovering from eye injury•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Return sounds imminent•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Will not return to game•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Gathers assist•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Ready to rock•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...