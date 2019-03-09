Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Gathers assist
De Haan collected an assist and three hits in an 8-1 loss to the Jets on Friday.
De Haan has an assist in both games he's played in since returning from an upper-body injury, as well as seven hits and three blocked shots. The defenseman has 14 points in 65 games this season, but he has also dished 165 hits and 96 blocked shots, which may lead to a little more fantasy value from him in select categorical leagues. Additionally, he could be a value pick in DFS for Saturday's contest against the Predators.
