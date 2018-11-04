De Haan has just a single assist through 14 games this season.

De Haan may not be much of an offensive threat from the blue line -- the Canes have Dougie Hamilton and Justin Faulk for that -- but with a plus-minus rating of +3, he is very defensively responsible on a team with a minus-3 goal differential. This doesn't translate to much fantasy value, mind you, but it does explain why de Haan plays every game and averages almost 18 minutes per night. He's a perfect example of a defenseman who possesses much more real-life value than fantasy value.