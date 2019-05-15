De Haan recorded his first point of the playoffs Tuesday, scoring Carolina's only goal in a 2-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Canes defenseman had gone 10 games without a point before finding the scoresheet in Tuesday's loss. Now trailing 3-0 in the series, de Haan and the Hurricanes will look to avoid the dreaded sweep when the two teams reconvene for Game 4 on Thursday.