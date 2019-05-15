Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Gets on board Thursday
De Haan recorded his first point of the playoffs Tuesday, scoring Carolina's only goal in a 2-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.
The Canes defenseman had gone 10 games without a point before finding the scoresheet in Tuesday's loss. Now trailing 3-0 in the series, de Haan and the Hurricanes will look to avoid the dreaded sweep when the two teams reconvene for Game 4 on Thursday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Will play Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Effectively ruled out Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Medically cleared•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Takes part in morning skate•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: No timeline for return•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Season likely over•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...