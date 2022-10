De Haan (undisclosed) is not expected to play Monday against Washington, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

De Haan took part in the morning skate, but it appears as though he isn't quite ready to return yet. Coach Rod Brind'Amour said that de Haan is "close" to being able to return. The 31-year-old blueliner has been out since Oct. 22.