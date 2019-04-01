Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Heading back to Carolina
De Haan (upper body) is expected to return to Carolina, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Assuming he does head home, that would rule him out for Tuesday's game in Toronto. De Haan suffered the injury in Sunday's game against Pittsburgh and did not return.
