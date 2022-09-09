De Haan signed a professional tryout offer with the Hurricanes on Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site

De Haan drew into 69 games with the Blackhawks last season, picking up eight points and an ugly minus-21 rating while averaging 18:57 of ice time over that span. The Hurricanes are pretty deep at defense, but if he performs well at camp, de Haan could earn a contract and carve out a role as a rotational, bottom-four option for Carolina in 2022-23.