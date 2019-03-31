Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Leaves Sunday's game
De Haan (upper body) will not return to Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
De Haan went into the boards and appeared to be in serious pain, grabbing at his wrist/hand. The first-year Hurricane is a key member of the team's blue line but has just 14 points in 73 games this season.
