De Haan (upper body) has been given medical clearance to play, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

De Haan missed the last six games as a result of his upper-body problem. Considering how long the blueliner has been out of action, he may need time to get his legs back up to game speed. The 27-year-old's availability for Thursday's Game 4 likely won't be determined until after the morning skate.