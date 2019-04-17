Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Medically cleared
De Haan (upper body) has been given medical clearance to play, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
De Haan missed the last six games as a result of his upper-body problem. Considering how long the blueliner has been out of action, he may need time to get his legs back up to game speed. The 27-year-old's availability for Thursday's Game 4 likely won't be determined until after the morning skate.
