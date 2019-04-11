Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: No timeline for return
De Haan (upper body) is in D.C. skating ahead of Thursday's Game 1 playoff clash with the Capitals, though coach Rod Brind'Amour doesn't know when the defenseman will be ready to return, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
The latest the opening series against the Caps could possibly drag out is a Game 7 on April 24, but it's unclear whether de Haan will even be available by then. He missed the final three games and was absent for a total of eight contests in the regular season.
