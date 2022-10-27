De Haan (undisclosed) did not practice Thursday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
De Haan has now missed two consecutive practices after missing Monday's game against Vancouver. The 31-year-old defenseman has a goal in his first four games with Carolina while playing on the third pair. De Haan should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
