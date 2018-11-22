De Haan scored his third point of the season with an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 upset win over the Maple Leafs.

Although it doesn't show up on the scoresheet most nights, de Haan has been a very positive addition for the Canes this year. He currently ranks fourth on the team in three categories: plus-minus (+6), hits (45) and blocked shots (26). In terms of ice time, he's a minute-muncher at 18:37 per game, and he's been north of the 20-minute mark in three of his last four contests. Bottom line, he is a good example of a defenseman who has more real-world value compared to fantasy. Unless you're in a league that rewards for the aforementioned peripheral stat categories, de Haan likely isn't going to move the needle in most formats.