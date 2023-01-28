De Haan scored his second goal of the season in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.
De Haan took advantage of a juicy rebound given up by the Sharks' netminder James Reimer to tie the score at 1-1 in the first period. Nevertheless, de Haan remains a permanent fixture on the Canes' third line, and with just nine points on the season so far (2G, 7A), isn't likely to garner much fantasy attention in most formats.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: More efficient this season•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Supplies helper in victory•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Set to return Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Getting close•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Unavailable Friday•