De Haan scored his second goal of the season in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

De Haan took advantage of a juicy rebound given up by the Sharks' netminder James Reimer to tie the score at 1-1 in the first period. Nevertheless, de Haan remains a permanent fixture on the Canes' third line, and with just nine points on the season so far (2G, 7A), isn't likely to garner much fantasy attention in most formats.