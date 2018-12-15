De Haan recorded his fifth point of the season with an assist in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals.

De Haan has been a pleasant surprise for the Canes this season. He's defensively responsible with a plus-minus rating of plus-4, and he's also among the team leaders in hits (73), blocked shots (47) and takeaways (31). Sure, he doesn't score much, but that's not really why the team signed him as a free agent last summer. Unfortunately, from a fantasy perspective, this doesn't add up to a ton of value, unless you are in a very deep league that rewards for the aforementioned peripheral stat categories.