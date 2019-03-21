Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Ready to rock
De Haan (eye) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
De Haan is still recovering from the eye injury he suffered March 11 against Colorado, so he'll be wearing a full face cage for the foreseeable future. The 27-year-old blueliner, who's notched 14 points in 67 contests this campaign, will return to a bottom-pairing role against the Lightning.
