Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Ready to rock
De Haan (upper body) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Bruins, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
He took line rushes during warmups with Trevor van Riemsdyk, lining him up on the Hurricanes' third defensive pairing. This will bump Hayden Fleury out of the lineup, as de Haan attempts to rid himself of a nine-game pointless streak.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Remains sidelined•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Slated to sit again•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Unfit to play Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Considered day-to-day•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Scoring remains a challenge•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...