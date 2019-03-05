De Haan (upper body) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Bruins, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

He took line rushes during warmups with Trevor van Riemsdyk, lining him up on the Hurricanes' third defensive pairing. This will bump Hayden Fleury out of the lineup, as de Haan attempts to rid himself of a nine-game pointless streak.

