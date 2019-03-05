De Haan (upper body) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against Boston, NHL.com's Matt Kalman reports.

De Haan's absence will continue to test the Hurricanes' depth at defense, but it will probably go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as he's only notched 12 points in 63 appearances this season. Another update on the 27-year-old's status should surface once he's cleared to return to game action.