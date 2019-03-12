Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Return sounds imminent
De Haan (eye) should return soon, per Hurricanes GM Don Waddell, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
De Haan evidently received good news upon his release from the hospital. The defenseman took a stick to the face in Monday's game against the Avalanche, but he's sure to benefit from a natural three-day break in the schedule. With a goal and 13 helpers through 67 games, de Haan isn't exactly tearing it up in his first year with Carolina, but he does have 169 hits and 96 blocked shots for a safe floor in fantasy leagues that also count defensive scoring.
