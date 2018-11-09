Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Scores deciding goal in win
De Haan's goal in the second period turned out to be the eventual game-winner Thursday in a 4-3 victory versus the Blackhawks.
It was de Haan's first marker in 2018-19 and the 27-year-old blueliner now has two points in 16 games. That type of production is simply not going to cut it for fantasy owners, and as such, you can safely refrain from deploying de Haan most evenings despite his fruitful performance Thursday.
