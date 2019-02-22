De Haan skated just 14:55 in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Panthers -- well below his season average of 18:53 -- and was held off the scoresheet for the 15th time in the past 16 games.

The drop in ice time is a bit worrying, but the lack of offense isn't. De Haan's first order of business is still helping to keep the puck out of his own net, and he remains among the team leaders in blocked shots (third), hits (first), takeaways (third) and shorthanded ice time (fourth). His career-high 25 points came two seasons ago with the Islanders, and with just 12 points and 21 games left to play, it doesn't look like he'll be setting any new personal scoring records anytime soon.