Coach Rod Brind'Amour relayed Tuesday that de Haan (upper body) "won't be around this week," Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

If that holds true, de Haan's season will likely come to a close early with him having racked up just 14 points -- one goal and 13 assists -- over 74 contests. His first year with a new club in Carolina didn't change his outlook much from a fantasy perspective and de Haan should enter the 2019-20 season as a candidate for drafting only in deeper leagues.