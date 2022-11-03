De Haan (undisclosed) is expected to rejoin the Hurricanes for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay.

De Haan hasn't played since Oct. 22 because of the injury. Now that he's available, he's projected to play on the third pairing with Jalen Chatfield. Dylan Coghlan, who played in Carolina's last four games, is expected to be a healthy scratch. De Haan has a goal in four games while averaging 12:18 of ice time. He doesn't make regular offensive contributions and last season he finished with just eight points in 69 contests.