Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Shines in win over Coyotes
De Haan picked up two assists while adding four shots, five hits, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.
It's the first multi-point game of the season for de Haan, who impressed in all three zones during the victory. The 27-year-old only has one goal and seven points through 32 games, however, and his track record with the Islanders before joining the 'Canes in the offseason doesn't suggest an offensive surge is coming any time soon.
