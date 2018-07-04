Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Signs with Hurricanes
De Haan agreed to a four-year, $18.2 million deal with the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
De Haan logged 12 points in 33 games with the Islanders last season before missing the final 49 games due to a shoulder injury. The 27-year-old set career highs in points, goals, assists and games played the previous season. He is second in the NHL since the 2013-14 season in blocked shots per game with 2.3. The first-round pick from 2009 figures to continue his stellar defensive contribution in Carolina.
