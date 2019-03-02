De Haan (upper body) is projected to sit out again Saturday against the Panthers, Michael Smith of NHL.com reports.

De Haan appears headed for a second straight night in the press box, his first two absences of the 2018-19 campaign. The 27-year-old blueliner works as a reliable back-end defender, owning a plus-5 rating, but notching just 12 points through 63 games keep De Haan off the fantasy radar in the vast majority of leagues.